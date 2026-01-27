Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Garland will miss a seventh consecutive contest due to a right great toe sprain, though he's expected to be re-evaluated soon. Until the Cavaliers offer an update on the 26-year-old point guard's progress, he should be considered doubtful for future contests. Jaylon Tyson, Tyrese Proctor and Lonzo Ball will likely continue to see increased minutes for as long as Garland is sidelined.