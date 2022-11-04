Garland (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland returned to the court Wednesday after missing time with an eye injury, and he logged 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 42 minutes. However, he was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup due to a knee issue and will be unable to suit up. Dean Wade will reclaim his starting role with both Garland and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) sidelined.