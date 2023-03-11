Garland (quad contusion) has been ruled out Friday against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland was a late addition to the injury report and will be held out Friday evening. His next chance to play will be Sunday against Charlotte. Caris LeVert will move into the starting lineup with Garland on the sidelines, and Donovan Mitchell will likely see increased usage.
