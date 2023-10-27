Garland (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Thunder, according to Cavaliers sideline reporter Serena Winters.

Garland was able to play in Wednesday's game, but he carried a questionable tag into Friday before ultimately getting ruled out after warmups. The Cavaliers do play again Saturday against the Pacers, so it's possible the team is just exercising caution on the front end of the back-to-back. The Cavaliers will roll with a bigger lineup without Garland, as Dean Wade is getting the starting nod.