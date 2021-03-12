Garland (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

While the Cavs will get Kevin Love back Friday, they'll be without Garland, who tweaked his groin in a loss to Indiana on Thursday night. The guard should be be considered day-to-day for now, while Damyean Dotson, Dylan Windler and recent acquisition Quinn Cook could all pick up extra minutes in his absence.