Garland (eye) will not suit up Saturday against the Bulls, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Garland suffered the injury, which did not require surgery, in Wednesday's season opener after a collision with Gary Trent. For as long as he is out, we can expect Donovan Mitchell to take over as the lead scorer while Raul Neto and Cedi Osman are favorites to see extra run. Garland's next opportunity to see the floor will come on Sunday against the Wizards.