Garland (eye) will miss Sunday's tilt with the Knicks, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Garland will miss his sixth consecutive game after suffering an eye injury in the season opener. However, Garland has shown signs of recovery and will hopefully be making a return to the court soon. His absence has allowed for Donovan Mitchell to handle more ballhandling duties while Dean Wade and Cedi Osman continue to receive extra run.