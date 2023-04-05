Garland has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Orlando due to a left lower leg contusion.
Garland has played at least 38 minutes in each of the Cavaliers' last six games, but he's one of several starters who will sit out the team's penultimate regular-season matchup. Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto should see increased run in the backcourt Thursday.
