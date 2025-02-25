Garland (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland will miss a second straight game for the Cavaliers as he continues to deal with a left high contusion. Cleveland will likely turn to De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Max Strus to shoulder the load in the backcourt for the injured All-Star guard.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable against Memphis•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Comes close to double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes three dimes in All-Star Game•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Third in 3-Point contest•