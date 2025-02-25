Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Garland (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland will miss a second straight game for the Cavaliers as he continues to deal with a left high contusion. Cleveland will likely turn to De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Max Strus to shoulder the load in the backcourt for the injured All-Star guard.

More News