Garland had 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four boards, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes of a 115-113 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Garland scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive game and eighth time in the last nine contests in his team's loss. However, it was not a pretty outing as he made just 33.3 percent of his shots from the field in the outing, posting an identical shooting line to his previous game. The rookie is continuing to adjust to the NBA, but he'll likely continue to see the floor as the Cavs try to give him room to grow. He'll face the Pistons again on Thursday.