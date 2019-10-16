Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's loss
Garland registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Celtics.
Garland remains an intriguing rookie on a young rebuilding team without much talent. However, Garland will likely have to wrestle the ball away from starting guard Collin Sexton at some point if he's going to be useful across all fantasy formats. For now, Garland might be best reserved for use in deep leagues.
