Garland recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

The 21-year-old played his usual 30-plus minutes Wednesday in his return to the starting lineup after missing a game due to right ankle soreness. Garland was enjoying a nice four-game stretch before missing Sunday's game, averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in that span. The second-year guard will look to make it two wins in a row for the 13th-seeded Cavaliers Thursday at home against the Warriors.