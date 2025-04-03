Garland tallied 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in Wednesday's 124-105 win over the Knicks.

Garland turned in a solid performance Monday. He trailed Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen in scoring but still made big shots and recorded his fifth straight game with six or more assists. The 25-year-old has been steady all season, averaging 18.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds across his last 10 games.