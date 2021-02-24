Garland finished with 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, two boards, and two steals in 43 minutes of a 112-111 win against Atlanta on Tuesday.
Garland barely left the floor while helping his team end a 10-game slide. He was far from efficient shooting, really struggling from deep, but he did record eight assists for the second straight game. He'll face the Rockets on Wednesday.
