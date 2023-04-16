Garland totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one assist, one block and four steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 101-97 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Garland was efficient from the field but wasn't all that aggressive offensively and posted a season-low one assist. He took a backseat to Donovan Mitchell, who posted 38 points and eight assists, but Cleveland will need more production from its All-Star point guard Tuesday to avoid an 0-2 hole.