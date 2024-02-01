Garland closed with 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-121 win over the Pistons.

Garland stepped on the court for the first time since Dec. 14, so he was obviously rusty, but he still posted a decent stat line while being limited to just 20 minutes following a 19-game absence. The biggest news out of this was that he ended the game unscathed, so Garland should be available to feature in the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against Memphis.