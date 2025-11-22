Garland (toe) amassed 20 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes during Friday's 120-109 victory over the Pacers.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to a left big toe injury, Garland excelled in a complementary role in the backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell, who paced Cleveland with 32 points. The 25-year-old point guard has been limited to just four games this season due to that injury, but he's averaging 16.0 points and 6.7 assists per game this season in games where he's logged at least 20 minutes. Expect him to regularly clear 30 minutes in competitive games once he's fully reconditioned.