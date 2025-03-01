Garland registered 20 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 123-116 win over the Celtics.

Garland didn't have his best shooting performance in this win, but the star floor general found a way to provide a spark on offense with his seven assists, allowing Donovan Mitchell, who posted 41 points, to focus more on the scoring department. Garland, who featured in this game after missing the previous two contests with a hip problem, is averaging 18.8 points and 6.1 assists per game since the beginning of February.