Garland notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 victory over the Nets.

Garland is enjoying an excellent start to the season, and he reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time across six outings since the beginning of November. He seem to be alternating with Evan Mobley on the No. 2 role on offense behind Donovan Mitchell, but Garland is also posting solid numbers as a playmaker and defender. He's handed out at least six assists in eight of his 11 contests while recording multiple steals four times already.