Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 20 in career-high 38 minutes
Garland generated 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 133-113 loss to the Raptors.
Garland finished with a career high in minutes while scoring at least 20 points for the third time in his last 13 appearances. Considering he failed to accomplish that once through his first 14 contests while being limited to single digits seven times during that stretch, it's clear that he has made at least some progress. With that being said, Garland remains pretty inconsistent overall and when he's not putting up a bunch of points he offers little else.
