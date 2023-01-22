Garland ended with 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over the Bucks.

Garland has been outstanding of late and has posted four straight double-doubles -- and five on his last six games -- while reaching the 20-point plateau in each of those four outings. The star point guard is putting similar numbers to the ones he delivered last season when he was named an All-Star, and that should speak volumes of how good he's been since he's doing it while sharing the backcourt with another All-Star candidate in Donovan Mitchell. He's averaging 22.8 points, 8.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in January.