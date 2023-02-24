Garland closed Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets with 22 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Garland struggled a bit from the floor in this one, as he needed 20 shots to score 22 points and made just one of his six three-point attempts, but he still posted a solid all-around stat line thanks to his passing and defensive statistics. Garland is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in February.