Garland scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with six assists, two steals, one block and one rebound across 36 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.
Garland finished second on the team with 19 shots from the field and missed out on a bigger scoring night due to his struggles from three-point range. However, he produced well across the board otherwise, and is now averaging 7.3 assists per game across his last 10 contests. Garland was also impressive on the defensive end of the floor, logging his fifth multi-steal effort in his last 11 games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Goes for 22 and 12 at Chicago•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes out seven assists•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 17 in return•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Playing, starting Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Limited participant at practice•