Garland scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with six assists, two steals, one block and one rebound across 36 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

Garland finished second on the team with 19 shots from the field and missed out on a bigger scoring night due to his struggles from three-point range. However, he produced well across the board otherwise, and is now averaging 7.3 assists per game across his last 10 contests. Garland was also impressive on the defensive end of the floor, logging his fifth multi-steal effort in his last 11 games.