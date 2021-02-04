Garland provided 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in the Cavaliers' 121- 99 Wednesday night loss to the Clippers.

Garland was hot from the field, but contributed little else in the box score and failed to get to the free throw line. Cleveland as a team only attempted 10 threes for the game, with the backcourt of Garland and Sexton going 2-for-2 from distance. He can be counted on for points, but not much else, which limits his ceiling.