Garland logged 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Bucks.

Garland did his best work in the first half, scoring 12 points while going 5-for-9 from the field and grabbing all four of his rebounds. The 23 points were his most in a game since Nov. 23. Through 13 games this year he was averaging 23.6 points per game, but he's scored only 18.0 points per contest over his last 14 appearances and Wednesday marked just the fourth time he's scored at least 20 points in an outing in those 14 games.