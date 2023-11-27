Garland registered 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 41 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win over Toronto.

Garland came into Sunday's game with a questionable tag after a neck strain forced him to leave early Saturday against the Lakers. But the fact that he powered through for 41 minutes Sunday should ease any concerns. Garland has already missed five out of 17 games this season, so hopefully he can stay upright moving forward.