Garland closed Wednesday's 104-100 victory over the Heat with 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes.
Garland was efficient as a scorer and also thrived as a playmaking threat, though by now, that's simply the standard for him. He has dished out seven or more assists in five games in a row and has scored at least 20 points thrice in that span. The star floor general is averaging 22.7 points and 7.3 assists per game over his last 10 outings.
