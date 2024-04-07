Garland recorded 26 points (11-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and five steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-97 loss to the Lakers.

Garland snapped an eight-game streak without reaching the 20-point mark, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Cavaliers to victory against a Lakers team firing on all cylinders on offense. Garland has reached the 20-point mark only 18 times this season, a drastic drop compared to a 2022-23 campaign in which he achieved this feat 39 times.