Garland recorded 26 points (11-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and five steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-97 loss to the Lakers.
Garland snapped an eight-game streak without reaching the 20-point mark, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Cavaliers to victory against a Lakers team firing on all cylinders on offense. Garland has reached the 20-point mark only 18 times this season, a drastic drop compared to a 2022-23 campaign in which he achieved this feat 39 times.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Likely to play against Philadelphia•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Season-high 12 dimes vs. Charlotte•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Poor effort Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles from field Friday•