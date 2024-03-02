Garland supplied 29 points (9-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 110-100 win over the Pistons.

Garland was excellent from beyond the arc and drained a season-high eight threes en route to carrying the Cavaliers to victory against the Pistons. Garland has now scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games, and he benefited from Donovan Mitchell's absence due to a knee injury to handle a more prominent role on offense. Garland will try to keep this momentum going when facing the Knicks on Sunday.