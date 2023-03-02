Garland finished with 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and four steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Celtics.

Garland was excellent on both ends of the court despite the loss, as he sniffed a double-double, came close to tying his season-best mark in steals and reached the 20-point plateau for the fourth time in his last five appearances. Even though Donovan Mitchell is the clear go-to guy on offense for the Cavaliers, Garland is one of the best sidekicks in the league and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 22.2 points, 6.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.