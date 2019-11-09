Garland scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-100 win over the Wizards.

The rookie scored in double digits for only the second time in eight games, setting a modest career high, while the six dimes were also his best total so far. Garland has looked like a teenager playing against adults for the most part, but the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft has flashed occasional glimpses of his upside, and the rebuilding Cavs have nothing to lose by giving him all the court time he can handle to accelerate his development.