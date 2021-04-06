Garland notched 37 points (14-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two steals, a rebound and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs.

Garland delivered the best performance of his young NBA career, as he notched a career-high in points while also ending just three assists shy of putting up a double-double. Garland usually works as the team's passing-first guard alongside a natural scorer such as Collin Sexton, but he filled both roles in this one. Expecting him to breakout offensively might be extreme, but this performance should undoubtedly be a confidence booster for the young guard, who has emerged as a reliable double-digit scoring threat in the current campaign.