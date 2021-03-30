Garland tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 114-75 loss to the Jazz.

Despite the lopsided score, the 21-year-old snapped his four-game inefficient streak with an 8-for-16 showing. Since coming out of the All-Star break, Garland is averaging 18.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games. The fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft should continue receiving 30-35 minutes a game on a young Cavaliers team falling further out of the playoff race.