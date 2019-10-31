Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores nine in win
Garland had nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT) and three assists in Wednesday's win over Chicago.
Garland has started all four of the Cavs' games thus far, but he's off to a relatively slow start, having hit double-figures just once. Wednesday marked his second consecutive nine-point outing. On the season, Garland has handed out 14 assists compared to 13 turnovers.
