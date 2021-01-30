Garland notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's loss against the Knicks.

Garland moved back to the starting lineup Wednesday and posted a 14-point game against the Pistons, but he outdid himself here and delivered a season-high 24 points while also draining four treys -- his second-highest mark of the campaign. Garland has scored more than 20 points four times already, but such games are still rare for him since he tends to play a secondary role when it comes to scoring due to the presence of Collin Sexton as the team's go-to player on offense. Still, this was a strong effort from Garland, and he should remain valuable across most formats if he can sustain this play while remaining healthy.