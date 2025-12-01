Garland racked up 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to the Celtics.

Garland established a season high in scoring Sunday, handing out at least seven dimes in his fourth straight game. The star guard continues to work his way back from a toe injury that's plagued him all year, and he appears to be on the cusp of handling a full workload. Garland has played at least 30 minutes in consecutive outings, and he's averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per contest over seven games this season.