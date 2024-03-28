Garland notched 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Hornets.

Although Garland struggled with his shot Wednesday, he managed to dish out a season-high 12 assists, six of which were to Jarrett Allen. Garland has ran the Cavaliers' offense with Donovan Mitchell (nose) sidelined, but that has come at the expense of his shot as the former is shooting 37.7 percent from the field (including 24.5 percent from three on 7.6 3PA/G) over his last seven games. Mitchell could return Friday vs. the 76ers, which should give Garland more open looks on offense.