Garland was taken by the Cavaliers with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Garland entered his freshman year at Vanderbilt as a five-star prospect but played just five games on the season due to a knee injury. He's reportedly back to 100 percent following knee surgery and will look to showcase in the NBA the talent he didn't have the chance to show much in college. In the five games he did play he averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 48 percent from three. Cleveland took point guard Collin Sexton in the first round of last year's draft and Garland will figure to share the backcourt with him.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NBA DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ