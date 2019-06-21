Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Selected by Cleveland
Garland was taken by the Cavaliers with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Garland entered his freshman year at Vanderbilt as a five-star prospect but played just five games on the season due to a knee injury. He's reportedly back to 100 percent following knee surgery and will look to showcase in the NBA the talent he didn't have the chance to show much in college. In the five games he did play he averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 48 percent from three. Cleveland took point guard Collin Sexton in the first round of last year's draft and Garland will figure to share the backcourt with him.
