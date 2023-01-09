Garland (thumb) is available for Sunday's game versus the Suns, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland has been upgraded from questionable to available Sunday with a sprained right thumb. The star guard will play in his second straight game after missing the previous three. Garland played 33 minutes in his last outing, so he should receive close to his normal playing time (35.8).
