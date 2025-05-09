Garland (toe) is available for Friday's Game 3 versus the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Garland has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Cleveland's previous four playoff outings due to a left great toe sprain. The star guard has averaged 19.7 points, 7.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.9 minutes across his last 10 appearances. Garland should reclaim his starting spot from Ty Jerome.