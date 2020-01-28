Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Set to rest Tuesday
Garland will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
It looks to be a simple maintenance day for the rookie, as the Cavs play on the second night of a back-to-back. Garland is coming off of a rough night in Monday's win over Detroit -- six points, four assists in 25 minutes -- but prior to that, he'd scored in double-figures in 15 consecutive games. Over that span, Garland posted averages of 14.9 points, 4.9 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
