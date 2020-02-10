Garland compiled six points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 28 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 133-92 loss to the Clippers.

Garland's production was trending up for most of January, but he's noticed a backslide in his stats over the Cavaliers' last 10 games. During that stretch, Garland hasn't been entirely disastrous with averages of 12.2 points, 4.5 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.8 boards, but a 34.6 percent mark from the field is tough for fantasy managers to swallow. In addition to the efficiency issues, Garland could see his shot volume suffer slightly now that Andre Drummond has stepped in as the starting center for the lower-usage Tristan Thompson.