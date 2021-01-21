Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that he expects Garland (shoulder) to be available for Friday's game against the Nets, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

After returning to practice Monday as a full participant, Garland was upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Brooklyn, but he ultimately sat out the Cavs' 147-135 win in double overtime. Based on Bickerstaff's post-game comments, the Cavs seemingly just wanted to give Garland some extra maintenance, so barring any setbacks, the second-year guard will likely put an end to his eight-game absence Friday. Look for Garland to immediately step back into a starting role in the backcourt alongside Collin Sexton, which will likely result in Cedi Osman moving to the second unit.