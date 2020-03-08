Garland (groin) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Garland hasn't been able to resume practice since straining his groin a little over a week ago, so his absence for the second half of a back-to-back set comes as little surprise. The rookie will likely need to put in an on-court workout Monday or during morning shootaround the following day to have a shot at playing in the Cavs' next game Tuesday in Chicago. Matthew Dellavedova should pick up elevated minutes for the duration of Garland's absence.