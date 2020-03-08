Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Sidelined again Sunday
Garland (groin) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Garland hasn't been able to resume practice since straining his groin a little over a week ago, so his absence for the second half of a back-to-back set comes as little surprise. The rookie will likely need to put in an on-court workout Monday or during morning shootaround the following day to have a shot at playing in the Cavs' next game Tuesday in Chicago. Matthew Dellavedova should pick up elevated minutes for the duration of Garland's absence.
More News
