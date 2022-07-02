Garland signed a five-year, $193 million contract extension with the Cavaliers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Garland's agreement is the largest contract in franchise history and is the maximum rookie scale contract extension. The 22-year-old has shown steady improvement over his first three professional seasons and averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes per game during the 2021-22 campaign, all the highest marks of his career.