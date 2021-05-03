Garland (ankle) did not particpate in Monday's practice, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
A sprained ankle kept Garland out of Saturday's loss to Miami, and it looks like he's on course to miss at least one more contest as the Cavs enter a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back. The Cavs started Cedi Osman in Garland's place Saturday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will not return Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another 10-assist effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Tallies 10 assists•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Pours in 26 on Charlotte•