Garland (ankle) is unavailable for Sunday's game at Brooklyn.

The 21-year-old returned from a seven-game absence Friday but played only 12 minutes off the bench, so Cleveland will hold him out for the final game of the season. Garland appeared in 54 games and averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes during the 2020-21 campaign.