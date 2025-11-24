Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Sitting out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Monday is the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back, so it's no surprise to see Garland be listed out with toe injury management. The expectation is that the star guard will be ready to return for Friday's matchup in Atlanta. Jaylon Tyson remains worth streaming in most fantasy leagues Monday.
