Garland supplied 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 128-105 win over the Hawks.

Garland finished just two assists away from a double-double, and while his scoring numbers were a tick or two below his usual averages, he took a step back and allowed Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 40 points, to lead the offense in a big way. Garland has now failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances.