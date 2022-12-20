Garland recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 122-99 win over the Jazz.

The Cavs got balanced scoring all across the roster, as all five starters and seven players in total contributed at least 12 points. Garland has been rock-steady this season alongside new backcourt partner Donovan Mitchell, scoring at least 12 points in 21 straight games and averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 assists, 3.4 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.7 threes so far in December.